Mendel Money Management Has $4.91 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mendel Money Management decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.5% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.95. 519,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

