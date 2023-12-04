Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5 %

Lam Research stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $711.21. 338,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,573. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $730.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

