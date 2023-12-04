Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.65. 333,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.49.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

