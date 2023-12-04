Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

KKR stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $75.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

