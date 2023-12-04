Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $75.93.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

