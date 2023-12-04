Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,371 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.