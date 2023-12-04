JMP Securities Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $50.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $45.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nutanix by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 353,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

