Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.05. The stock had a trading volume of 608,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The firm has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

