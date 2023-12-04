Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $219.54 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

