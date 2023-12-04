Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.