Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 19.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 467,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,794,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.85 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
