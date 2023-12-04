Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,336 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
