Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,336 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

