iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,957. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

