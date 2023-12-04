iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allie Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.54. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.