ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $31.26 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMGN

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN opened at $29.32 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 874,819 shares of company stock worth $13,422,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.