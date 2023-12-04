Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $489.29. 216,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.61. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $553.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

