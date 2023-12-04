Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HPP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $945.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

