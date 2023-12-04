Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $299.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.17.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 1.2 %

HUBB opened at $303.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.33. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.