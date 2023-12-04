HSBC Initiates Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Shares of TAP opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

