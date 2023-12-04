Horizen Price Tops $10.67 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.67 or 0.00025646 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $153.72 million and $13.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00074059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,410,919 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.