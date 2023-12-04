Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

