Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.11. 1,569,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

