Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Acquires 14,743 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.