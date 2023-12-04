GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GoldMining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,212,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91,635 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GoldMining during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in GoldMining by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoldMining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GoldMining from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

