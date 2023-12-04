Financial Survey: Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) versus Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Power and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Power N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -10.61% -71.46% -18.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceres Power and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -173.55 Flux Power $66.34 million 0.85 -$6.74 million ($0.41) -8.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ceres Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power. Ceres Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.4% of Ceres Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ceres Power and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.53%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Ceres Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Ceres Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen. Its products are applied in commercial, data center, transport, and residential markets. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a collaboration and license agreement with Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd to build a 50MW facility for the mass manufacture under license of Ceres' fuel cell stacks in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

