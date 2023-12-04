Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

FTCH stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in Farfetch by 25.0% during the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $397,000. In Depth Partners LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 21.5% during the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 201,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 3.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 830,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

