Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
EB stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $748.64 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.43.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
