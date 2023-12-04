EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $47.44 Average PT from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

