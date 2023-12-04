Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $192.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $193.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

