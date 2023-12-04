Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $222,872.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -157.14%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

