Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.32. 548,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,364. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

