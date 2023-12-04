Durable Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.13% of Humana worth $69,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $6.42 on Monday, reaching $488.79. 349,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,724. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $553.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.61. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

