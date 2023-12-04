Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

