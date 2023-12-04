Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $65.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

DCI stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Donaldson by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

