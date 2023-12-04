Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Lowers Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.47% of Aehr Test Systems worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,943. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Free Report

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

