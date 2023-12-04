Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $12.41 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 121,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 6,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.8 %

META traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.83. 10,185,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,779,582. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

