D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 393,915 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 393,915 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $141,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $459.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $467.63.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.19.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

