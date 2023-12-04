D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 393,915 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 393,915 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $141,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $459.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $467.63.
In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.19.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
