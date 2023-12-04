D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $82.75 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,000 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for 1.6% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.89% of Procore Technologies worth $82,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $60.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

