D1 Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 7.3% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 5.48% of Tempur Sealy International worth $378,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,110,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after purchasing an additional 844,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.3 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

