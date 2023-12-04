Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nerdy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nerdy
|$162.66 million
|2.85
|-$35.40 million
|($0.47)
|-5.74
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
|$4.94 million
|4.16
|-$4.28 million
|N/A
|N/A
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nerdy
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).
Profitability
This table compares Nerdy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nerdy
|-24.01%
|-58.63%
|-33.16%
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
Nerdy has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) beats Nerdy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.