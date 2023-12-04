Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 2.85 -$35.40 million ($0.47) -5.74 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $4.94 million 4.16 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -24.01% -58.63% -33.16% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) beats Nerdy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

