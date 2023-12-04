Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $6.28 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 385,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

