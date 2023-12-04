Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 47,264 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. AMETEK comprises 1.5% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $156.43. 545,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

