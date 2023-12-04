Centurion 1-Day Volume Hits $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $32,277.14 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centurion has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00041668 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

