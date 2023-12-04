Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 5.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 2.56% of Camden Property Trust worth $297,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $92.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

