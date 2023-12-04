Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 28,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,471. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

