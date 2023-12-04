Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.05. 4,250,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $273.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

