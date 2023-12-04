Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $57.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

