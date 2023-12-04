Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2.10 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 208,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $5,983,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.57. 3,565,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

