Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $1.58 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 145,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $870,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 299.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 323,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 242,842 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 15,766,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,560,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

