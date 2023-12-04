Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.03. 4,524,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,245,372. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

